Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 7 return date revealed







Leading into next week’s midseason finale, we’re very-much pleased to have a return date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 7. Sure, it’s going to be a sizable break — but it’s not anywhere near as long as the break between seasons 1 and 2.

So what have we learned? As of right now, the Jane Levy-led series is poised to come back on Sunday, March 28 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, as a part of a lineup that includes Ellen’s Game of Games and then also Good Girls. This is a spot that it should be reasonably familiar with due to it being on Sundays in the first season — though there are also some drawbacks.

What is one of the biggest ones? It has a little bit to do with the smaller pool of viewers that will be there on Sunday as opposed to Tuesday nights, where Zoey’s Playlist has aired for the entirety of its season 2 run. We wouldn’t look at this, though, as some sort of sign that the series is in long-term trouble. It’s one of the only network shows at the moment to get attention from the Golden Globes, and getting rid of it would discourage showrunners further from producing high-quality content with them. In our view, networks need to keep as much top-tier programming around as possible.

In other words, we expect further that a season 3 renewal will be coming up before too long — as a matter of fact, we’d be surprised if it wasn’t issued before we get to the end of the finale. (There’s no specific finale date announced as of yet; we will probably get some other information on that in due time.)

