Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Preschool Confidential’







Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Preschool Confidential,” which sounds almost like the title of a kid movie coming out in theaters. Instead, it’s a story revolving around Vanessa Baxter finding herself in an extremely tight spot.

Being a grandparent can be wonderful — it allows you to build a larger family and see your kids doing great things as parents of their own as parents. Unfortunately, it can be tough when you end up having to mix family and politics. This is where Nancy Travis’ character finds herself in a bind, as evidenced by the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

Vanessa’s attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor. Meanwhile, Mike worries Rev. Paul is taking advantage of Kyle in the all-new “Preschool Confidential” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-907) (TV-PG D, L)

Will Vanessa have to compromise her integrity to get her grandkids in a preschool? While the other characters may joke around about the idea, we’re not actually sure they’d want that. There have to be other preschools in the metaphorical sea.

As for the storyline involving Reverend Paul, we’re just happy to see Bill Engvall back for another turn at this. The show has always found a way to have fun with religion as opposed to making fun of religion. This is another chance to follow some of that, and you do have to wonder what the Reverend is doing that has Mike so tied up in knots. Also, isn’t it nice to see Mike standing up for Kyle?

One of the best things about this season so far is pretty simple: Getting a new episode every week. We know that there may be a hiatus coming at some point before the end of the season, so we’re just going to relish in this stretch of episodes as long as we can.

Related – Check out some more news on Last Man Standing

What do you want to see the most on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7?

Share right away in the comments! We’ll have more updates on the show in due time. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







