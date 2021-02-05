Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 3 promo hopes







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? This hiatus has certainly been long, and we’re more than a little eager to get to the other side of it.

With that being said, we’re unfortunately not quite there just yet. The drama continues to be on hiatus this week, and will return in a little over a month on March 11 — the same night that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are also coming back on the air. It’s a long time to wait still, and that does leave the door open to a lot of speculation.

Take, for example, some of what we’re going to get into here when it comes to a potential season 3 promo. What could the series set up in terms of what lies ahead now? We think that there are a number of possibilities floating around out there, and it largely comes down to which characters ABC wants to spotlight.

If we had to guess, we would say that we’ll see Eddie and Katherine’s struggle at the center of everything. She confronted him about his struggles with prescription drugs at the end of the winter finale, but this one conversation does not equate with the problem being solved. We have to be prepared for a number of other obstacles to come; we believe Eddie when he says that he wants to be there for her, but there are going to be more obstacles in the road along the way.

As for what we’re going to be seeing beyond just that, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was something more involving Darcy, Gary, and Maggie. We believe fully that Gary cares for his new girlfriend, but he’s struggling to help her with some of her PTSD. Not only that, but he’s confiding in his ex, who is on another continent at the moment. There could be a lot drama here, and a promo seems like a smart venue to introduce it.

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things moving forward?

Do you remain sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







