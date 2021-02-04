Snowfall season 4 video: Damson Idris, cast tease what lies ahead







Are you prepared for the arrival of Snowfall season 4 on FX later this month? This is a season that is bringing us into the mid-eighties, and giving us an opportunity to dive deeper into Franklin Saint’s world.

For now, we can say that our first impression of the season is this: Chaos. Everyone is going to realize the weight of their actions more than ever, and they will have to reconcile this and determine more of who they want to be.

The video below features Damson Idris, Kevin Carroll, and multiple other cast members detailing the story, the themes, and the overall world. Damson talks a good bit about Franklin’s journey, and what’s so interesting about it is the idea of recovery. He’s already been broken by the place that he’s in, and he is working to build himself back up now. That means in some ways becoming a bigger, better businessman — but he also has to come to terms with the impact of crack on his community. He’s seen it already impact people close to him, so how does he reconcile that?

The Teddy storyline coming up will be interesting in its own way, as he starts to unravel amidst the rising supply and heightened tension surrounding the operation in Mexico. How valuable is he at this point? That is something else that he’ll start to wonder. This is someone who has sacrificed a great deal, including parts of his personal life, to ensure that he fulfills his mission. What if he realizes that the mission is moot? There’s no telling what will happen with this guy.

In general, we’re hoping that Snowfall season 4 carries with it more intersections for characters all across the board. After the first season or two often felt like separate stories barely colliding, season 3 was a more seamless approach — and we’d wager that it was the strongest one we’ve seen yet.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Snowfall, including other videos

What do you most want to see on Snowfall season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some additional insight. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







