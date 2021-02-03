Snowfall season 4 promo: A spotlight on Damson Idris’ Franklin Saint







With the premiere of Snowfall season 4 coming to FX when we get around to February 24, the network is starting to share some more content.

So what are we looking at below? Think of it explicitly as a spotlight all on Damson Idris and his famed character of Franklin Saint. Over the past couple of years, we have seen this man evolve significantly. He started out in the drug game as a small-time dealer, but that was long before his collaboration between Reed Thompson a.k.a. Teddy began. We know what Teddy’s motives are — using the drug trade to fight out a war against communism. He’s willing to do whatever he can in order to get the job done.

For Franklin, he’s clearly realized that there is no turning back now. He’s faced challenges within his family and taken out those who oppose him. Now, he is prepared to take things to another level. Throughout season 4, one of the themes for Franklin is going to be the expansion of his empire. With an influx of product, he is going to be fine pushing boundaries in order to see what else is out there for him.

So what is his big obstacle now? Competition. As the crack epidemic becomes more and more clear, you will see an increasingly large number of people looking to get in on the game. This means that there are more internal struggles facing Franklin from throughout his home turf, and some of these are ones that Teddy may not be able to help with. Will he be able to balance this, his future aspirations, and also being there for those close to him? Time will tell, but it’s going to be a struggle.

We do know that we’re psyched for what Damson brings to the table this time around — all in all, he’s gotta be one of the most underrated actors out there for the past three seasons.

The boss is back February 24. Don't miss @DamsonIdris as Franklin Saint in Season 4 of #SnowfallFX. pic.twitter.com/Au1OxvSMHr — Snowfall (@SnowfallFX) February 2, 2021

