Snowfall season 4 trailer: Franklin is looking to expand







Snowfall season 4 is set to premiere on FX come Wednesday, February 24, and despite everything that Franklin Saint has gone through to date, his biggest trials and tribulations are still to come.

Want some more proof on that? Then check out the newly-released trailer, which shows that there is more ambition than ever behind his drug empire. More supply is coming in and with that, there’s an interest in expanding beyond just Los Angeles. Of course, with the crack epidemic expanding there are other problems — most notably, competition. There are turf wars starting and other people looking to get their own sizable piece of the pie.

When it comes to some aspects of the job, Franklin is receiving some help from Reed Thompson a.k.a. Teddy. That may not be possible here. He can help with the supply, but the distribution cycle isn’t exactly his area of expertise. He’s still spending time in Nicaragua pursuing his government interests, knowing that he continues to link stomping out communism with the drug trade. It’s a complicated business … and is it one that is going to stop in the near future? The more prominent the war on drugs becomes, the more it could expose everything that Teddy is doing — a business that he has sacrificed almost his entire life to build.

This is going to be a sprawling, dangerous, and exciting season. Franklin has to battle other dealers, his internal demons, increasing demands for supply, and also the presence of the authorities. We’ve already seen what happened with Andre, and the bigger he becomes, the more law enforcement is going to try to take him down. Once again, there’s only so much Teddy can do if he gets caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Remember that the first two episodes of Snowfall season 4 will be available the same night — episodes will also be available the day after they premiere over on FX on Hulu.

What are you the most interested in seeing on Snowfall season 4?

Be sure to let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! We’ll have more insight and discussion throughout the season. (Photo: FX.)

