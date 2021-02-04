Law & Order: SVU season 22: Benson, Stabler reunion air date revealed!







Want to know when Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are reuniting on Law & Order: SVU, plus the premiere date for the Organized Crime spin-off? We know that it’s been a long wait to get official details, but we’ve got them today!

If you hadn’t heard, the aforementioned actors are already at work taping their big reunion, which has come after years of fan speculation and hopes. Courtesy of NBC press release, you will have a chance to see the two of them together on the Thursday, April 1 episode of SVU season 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and this will be followed immediately by the premiere of Organized Crime. This spin-off has been in the works for most of the season, and after a number of delays, it’s just a relief to know that it’s happening. It’s also a relief to know that the parties involved wanted to make sure it was done 100% right.

What we know about Stabler in 2021 is that he’s returning to the force after suffering some sort of “devastating” loss. He’s probably a different person than he was many years ago. Yet, we have no reason to think that he’s anything other than still great at his job, and he will need to be in order to take down some of the most dangerous criminals in New York City. We’ve certainly seen plenty of shows over the years about various mobs and gangs; what makes this different is tackling it on a weekly basis from a law-enforcement perspective, as well as the emotional toll of this job.

