Manifest season 3 premiere date finally confirmed, plus Good Girls!







We’ve been waiting for ages to learn when Manifest season 3 is going to premiere on NBC — and yea, we’re very psyched that it is now official!

Today, the network confirmed that on Thursday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will have an opportunity in order to revisit the passengers of Flight 828 — and hopefully get an answer about that plane we saw in the season 2 finale. This show loves a good mystery, and we gotta imagine that there are a lot new ones that will be brought up in the months to come. Zeke somehow survived his death date, we still don’t know the extent of Cal’s callings, and there are passengers we still haven’t met yet.

This is a brand-new timeslot for Manifest — let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that viewers find a way to discover it here.

Want a few more details about the story ahead? Check out the season 3 logline below (via TVLine):

While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other … But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”

For those interested in some other information on another big show, note that Good Girls is going to be coming back on Sunday, March 7 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. That show, like Manifest, has a rather large audience who checks it out after the fact — NBC is going to need to keep cultivating these digital viewers if it wants to be able to keep a lot of these shows around long-term.

