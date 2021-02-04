Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 sneak peek: Frank Reagan’s concern…







Tomorrow night on CBS Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6, and with that comes yet another pivotal moment for Frank Reagan as Commissioner. (He seems to have one of these on a weekly basis, doesn’t he?)

Today, we’re putting the focus here mostly on Butler, a cop who seems to be leading the 5-1 precinct. For many years, it seems as though he was exemplary at his job. He delegated well, he worked with his officers, and he represented exactly what Frank would want from him. However, things have changed. He has become a master delegator, and seems more keen to hand down various tasks to other people as opposed to doing them himself.

As you would imagine, this is problematic. In Frank’s words (and in a sneak peek below), it doesn’t sound like he’s around a lot. The precinct is descending into chaos and something has to be done to restore order. What will it be? That’s what we are going to see play out over the course of this hour. Frank may work with Gormley and Butler to figure out a solution — maybe the cop gets demoted, or maybe something happens where he can right the ship.

We recognize that this is probably not going to happen, but we’d love a moment where Frank goes in, says that he’s the new Captain temporarily, and starts to operate the precinct in more of a hands-on way. Of course, we say that mostly as someone who loves to see Tom Selleck’s character do different things. So many Frank storylines can go into a gigantic story-blender and we often cannot tell one of them from the other.

If we know one thing from Frank, it’s that he will look at this situation from all sides before finally coming up with a practical solution. That’s just woven into the fabric of who he is.

