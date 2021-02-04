Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 promo hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? For those of you interested in getting an answer to that and a further look ahead, we’ve got that within!

Let’s start things off at the moment by getting down to the cold, hard facts: There is no new episode tonight on the network. If you haven’t heard, the return of season 17 was pushed back until we get to March 11, and we feel like we’ll have more news to share over the next few weeks on the subject.

So what can you expect to see within a new promo for that’s next? We think this is an interesting thing to ponder over right now, given what happened with Meredith at the end of the first part of the season. We saw Ellen Pompeo’s character end up on a ventilator recently, and that is something that we figure to be a big part of the show’s return. Any promo for what lies ahead should very well include some footage of her on the beach, potentially talking with either some current or former series regulars.

Beyond just that, we’re sure that a promo for what lies ahead will emphasize what is going on now with Teddy and Owen, which makes a certain degree of sense given the tumultuous state of their relationship at the moment. Meanwhile, what’s going on with Maggie and Winston next? There’s been a TON of passion there, but we can’t just sit back and forget that they really don’t know each other all that well. Their relationship is still new and more problems could surface.

