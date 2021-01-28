Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? A season 17 return date delay







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? It certainly is something that we want … but will we be waiting longer than expected?

Let’s rip off the Band-Aid — there’s a chance you knew already that the show was returning in March. Recently, know, the return date was delayed by another week. Instead of the show coming back on March 4, it’s now going to be coming back on Thursday, March 11.

So why are we forced to wait another week? There are two primary components to what ABC is doing here:

Filming delays – Earlier this month, production on season 18 was delayed due in part to the state of the pandemic in the state of California.

ABC’s scheduling plan – We think that the network wants to air the remainder of the season weekly and without interruption. This gives them more of an opportunity to do that. It also gives the post-production team an additional week of lead-up.

Is it a bummer? Sure, but knowing what we do about Grey’s Anatomy, the wait will be worth it. There are a whole host of questions that the show is going to have to answer upon its return, including the state of Meredith, what is next for Teddy and Owen, and also where we are going to see things go between Jo and Jackson. In larger terms, we do wonder how long the writers want to focus on the pandemic. It’s understandable that they wanted to reflect reality this season, but without a doubt this is one of the more emotionally-taxing stories the show has brought us.

