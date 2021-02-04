Legacies season 3 episode 3 video: A musical Vampire Diaries love letter







Legacies season 3 episode 3 is almost here! “Salvatore: The Musical” is going to be a story like no other — consider it a giant, magnificent ball of nostalgia.

In the promo below, you can see a little bit of what this episode is going to look like. That includes a song entitled “Hello, Brother” — and of course homages to Elena, Damon, Stefan, and plenty of other characters. There’s something so fun and bizarre about Legacies paying tribute to The Vampire Diaries, even though The Vampire Diaries really wasn’t on the air that long ago. Yet, without that show there would be no Legacies, and this feels like the writers’ way of introducing some of these characters to a younger audience. There are a lot of old seasons out there worth checking out!

So will everyone be equally-game to take on parts in this musical? That’s where things get a little bit tricky. Hope doesn’t seem altogether gung-ho about the idea of taking part in this, and you do have to wonder why that is. May it be because of her own memories? She is more attached of course to Klaus and the founding of this school than almost anyone.

In the end, there will be plenty of songs, and certainly a lot of craziness over the course of this hour. We have a feeling that there will be elements of the musical that matter to the long-term story, even if they aren’t altogether apparent on the surface. Remember that Legacies is the sort of show that loves to keep you guessing, and we’ve got a good feeling that you’ll see that once the final curtain on this musical has dropped.

Of course, we have wondered over the years if a former Vampire Diaries star (beyond the ones who have already appeared) would turn up on Legacies — it doesn’t seem like that’s happening anytime soon. Maybe the show will surprise us eventually, but we’re not altogether hopeful.

Related – Want some other news when it comes to Legacies?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around — we’ll have further news coming in due time. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







