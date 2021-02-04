NCIS season 18 episode 7 photo: A time jump for Mark Harmon, cast







For the majority of NCIS season 18, we have seen the entirety of the team work to solve cases in the past. Yet, for the first time, it seems as though we are working our way into the present next week!

Want proof? All you have to do is look above for a first-look image from “The First Day,” which is set to premiere on CBS this coming Tuesday. This image features Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the field, wearing what very much seems to be a mask. (He doesn’t have it fully on, but it looks like he’s outdoors and away from some other team members.) This is the first time all season we have seen NCIS address the pandemic in some shape or form.

As for how long we imagine they will focus on this subject matter, the answer may be “not long.” Remember that NCIS: Los Angeles is set mostly in a post-pandemic world, and we haven’t gotten a sense all season that the writers are planning to bring a lot of the virus into the story here. With that being said, there may have been a desire to at least briefly acknowledge it — it’s just been such a part of all of our lives. Giving it a presence on the show, while not changing what NCIS is, seems to be the balancing act that the team is trying to pull off.

As for what the case is going to be for “The First Day,” think in terms of a quest to stop a dangerous ghost-gun operation. This was introduced in a promo last night, which you can watch over at the link here.

