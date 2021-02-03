NCIS season 18 episode 7 promo: What is a ghost gun?







Following tonight’s repeat showing CBS finally offered up a look at NCIS season 18 episode 7 — an installment entitled “The First Day.” So what did they show off?

For those of you who were hoping that the network was going to uncork another big, character-specific storyline, you are probably going to find yourself disappointed here. We didn’t get anything of the sort. Instead, almost the entirety of the promo was case-specific, as the team learned about the dangerous production of ghost guns from somewhere nearby.

So what are ghost guns, exactly? The easiest explanation that we can offer is that they are non-commercial improvised firearms or a commercial firearm that has had its serial number removed. In other words, these are dangerous a million times over. They can be almost impossible to trace and with that in mind, it will be hard for the team to get to the bottom of what is going on here.

Also, taking on the potential producer of ghost guns is not going to be as easy as taking on just a singular bad guy. There could be many goes here, all of them both armed and dangerous. This case is obviously so much more than what was teased previously in the synopsis: “NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate.” We also have a big, emotional plotline coming up for Jimmy, but we’ll have to wait and see what that looks like.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 7?

