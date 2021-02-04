Firefly Lane season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, what can you expect in terms of a Firefly Lane season 2? Is one even happening?

As is typically the case for all Netflix releases, this situation is complicated and there are several factors that go into whether or not the show will return. For now, let’s start off with this: Nothing is 100% when it comes to a Firefly Lane season 2. While the streaming service used to be a little more free with renewals in their early days, they have since become more careful. A lot of that is due to them having the ability to do that now. Think about all of the different shows that Netflix has on their service at this point — it’s an impossibly-long list! They aren’t dependent on bringing any individual show back for another season; it is all based on performance.

In the case of Firefly Lane, we are cautiously optimistic. We know that there is more source material out there that could be adapted, and we have yet to see anything proclaiming that the Katherine Heigl – Sarah Chalke series is some one-and-done experiment. Instead, we think that if the show gets enough viewers, it will get a chance to keep exploring some of these characters further.

So how can it get there? It is based partially on total viewership, but also word-of-mouth promotion and viewer retention. If viewers watch the entire season, that will make Netflix think that they will stick around for another go; if they see a big decline in total audience after the first few episodes, that will be a cause for concern. The show has a lot going for it, whether it be an established audience and also familiar faces in the lead roles.

There is no immediate hurry on a Firefly Lane season 2 — we expect that Netflix will spend the next couple of months, at least, analyzing their data. We wouldn’t expect more episodes, if renewed, until 2022 at the earliest.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Firefly Lane season 2?

Are you feeling optimistic when it comes to a renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have more updates once they are out there.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







