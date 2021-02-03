The Conners season 3 episode 11 return date hopes at ABC







Following tonight’s new episode, what can you hope for when it comes to The Conners season 3 episode 11? If you are looking for some return-date information, or at least some early projections, we’ve got that within this piece.

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode scheduled for next week. The same goes for February 17. It is a little bit odd that this show, like so many others, is taking a big part of the key February sweeps period off. Why do that? In a year like this, you can just cite the volatility caused by the production. It’s honestly a miracle that there are ten episodes that have aired so far this season.

Rest assured, there will be more of The Conners season 3 — for now, the earliest you can expect John Goodman and the rest of the cast back is Wednesday, February 24. As we get closer to that date, we’re sure that ABC will start to hand down a few more details as to what’s coming.

So what about beyond this season? Should we go into the rest of this year with the expectation that The Conners will be over? We don’t want to speak in certainties, but we can go ahead and say this: If these actors want to come back and keep making new episodes, we’re sure that ABC will want them. That feels largely like a given when you think about what some of the ratings are right now. There aren’t a whole lot of network TV comedies out there that get the attention The Conners does, and it does also serve as a pretty-constant source of nostalgia for people out there.

