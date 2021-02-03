Chicago Med season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Will’s ‘new path’







As you prepare for Chicago Med season 6 episode 6 arriving on NBC next week, there is one thing worth wondering with Will Halstead. Is he on a journey of self-discovery? What are we going to see happen with him? For a lot of the season so far, he’s been knee-deep in a clinical trial that he’s had the utmost confidence in. Yet, there is some evidence that he could be changing course, whether it be on that or another important part of his life.

Next week’s new episode is entitled “Don’t Want to Face This Now.” Want some more insight? Then view the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

02/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Choi helps a patient with chronic pain find a solution. Dr. Halstead considers a new path. Dr. Charles and Anna bond over a scary situation. TV-14

We know that for Will, we definitely want a greater sense of focus — that is something that he hasn’t had in a while. In our mind, it all started to go downhill when he got mixed up with the wrong people before his attempted wedding to Natalie.

The Dr. Choi storyline feels somewhat standalone in nature, but we know that for this character in particular, there are a few different fun things you can expect. He still has everything with April to figure out, and that is without noting all of the responsibilities that come with his new leadership role. Brian Tee’s character has so much stuff going on that the show could give him even more airtime. We honestly wouldn’t mind if Chicago Med alters the form a little bit and does more character-specific storylines, where one or two actors dominate the screen time for a given week. We’re not sure the producers will ever do that, though — just something to think about for now.

