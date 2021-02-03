Riverdale season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The seven-year time jump is here







Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 4, we are totally entering a new chapter of the series — one seven years after the current one. It’s a chance to see a rebirth and a renewal for some of these characters. We can’t guarantee that any of them are moving forward in a better or stronger place, but it is very much a new place. We’re setting the stage for what could be a rather-fascinating next chapter of the series overall.

To date, the writers and producers have kept things after the time jump under wraps, and The CW has been careful to not share too much in any trailers. That is about to change. A good starting-off point, of course, is the full Riverdale season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP – After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#504). Original airdate 2/10/2021.

It does make sense that Archie would be the introductory point to the new era — he was the lens from which we viewed the show early on, and we can see where many other characters are in relation to him. It sounds like most everyone in the core group is going to be gone from Riverdale when Archie shows up, so what’s going to make them all want to go back? Saving a town is a virtuous thing to do, but characters are often selfish. That’s human. There could always be a few additional motives behind their return that we don’t quite know about yet.

Related – Want some other Riverdale updates?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 4?

Have any thoughts as to what the show could look and feel like? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







