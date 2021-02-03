WandaVision episode 5 spoilers: Is a big-name cameo coming?







While we wait for WandaVision episode 5 to premiere on Disney+ this Friday, it’s clear now more than ever how much we should be excited. Not only are we going to get a few more answers to some of the series’ central mysteries, but we could be setting the stage for an enormous surprise.

Is there a cameo coming on the series that is so big, it could rival Mark Hamill showing up in The Mandalorian? It’s a crazy thing to think about, since that one single scene nearly set the internet on fire when it first happened.

With that being said, though, there is a pretty-good chance that you could see something at least close to it. In a new interview with TVLine, Elizabeth Olsen was asked if there was a huge moment coming, like a bit of casting news she was surprised hadn’t been leaked yet. Her response? A simple “yes.” She also noted that she is “really excited” for viewers to see what’s coming. There is no guarantee that viewers will see this surprise on WandaVision episode 5, but it’s something to watch out for with each passing hour.

It goes without saying here that obviously, this isn’t a ton of information. Yet, it also doesn’t have to be. This gives us everything we need when it comes to reasons for excitement. This marks a chance to deliver another buzz-worthy moment that gets viewers flocking to Disney+. It also gives additional credibility that this is, in pact, a proper addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s probably something that we could be seeing throughout multiple other series in the years to come, whether it be Moon Knight, She-Hulk, or Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Since this secret has been under wraps for so long, we feel like we can go ahead and say this now: It’s pretty unlikely that we’ll see the cameo leaked now. It’s been kept a secret for so long already!

Related – Get more news on the next WandaVision episode

Who do you think could be turning up on WandaVision moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







