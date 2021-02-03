Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 sneak peek: Jamie & and a new initiative







Are you ready to see Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 on Friday night? This is going to be a chance to see a handful of new stories, and even a topical one thrown in for Jamie and Eddie Reagan.

For a little more insight on that very subject, be sure to check out the sneak peek below! In this video, Jamie brings up to Eddie and her partner Witten that there is a new initiative coming as introduced by the City Council, one where civilians trained in de-escalation will take part in ride-alongs with officers. The objective here is to come up with new solutions to tackling problems in the field, and in the end, likely reduce violent situations between officers and the accused. This is Blue Bloods’ way of introducing police reform to the show; the CBS series is probably never going to be one to hit a topical theme too hard, but they will introduce a few different angles here and there.

So how do Eddie and Witten respond to the idea? They seem totally fine with it, as they seem to understand that this is a way in order to ensure that cops can find solutions to various problems. They don’t seem to be viewing it as the City Council or a civilian trying to take away some element of power from them.

With this being said, it doesn’t sound as though every cop out there feels exactly the same about this. We are going to see some pushback among certain people on the force, though whether or not we see that in this episode remains to be seen. As far as we can tell, this may just be a standalone storyline showing Jamie, Eddie, and Witten seeing if this new program truly works for them.

