Golden Globes snubs: Outlander, Sam Heughan, Jurnee Smollett, & more







What are some of the biggest snubs of the 2021 Golden Globes? Realistically, there are a lot of different directions you can go with this. They have a limited number of nominees, and in general the way that they don’t divide up the Supporting Categories by genre is horrendous in 2021.

With that, there are a lot of different performers routinely left behind. It’s hard to chronicle all of them within this list, but here are a few who caught our eye this morning. (Remember that you can head over here to see the full list of nominees.)

Outlander, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan – All three are egregious. We recognized that the show and Heughan were themselves longshots to get the nod, but Balfe has been a frequent nominee of the Hollywood Foreign Press of the years. We had a little more hope in that department.

Jurnee Smollett – It’s nice that Lovecraft Country was nominated, but how can you ignore an outstanding performance from its leading lady? She was simply mesmerizing all season long. Also, where were Michael K. Williams and Jonathan Majors on the list?

Rhea Seehorn – Kudos to Bob Odenkirk for the Actor in a Drama Series nomination — but it’s beyond clear to us that Seehorn should have been there as Supporting.

The entire cast of This Is Us – This is another reminder that it’s hard to get a lot of awards-show love on network TV; there was a time when at least Sterling K. Brown was receiving regular nominations for his work.

Bridgerton – It was the talk of all Netflix for the past month and a half, but that was not enough to merit any major nominations here.

What’s going on with network TV? – Save for Jane Levy of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, it doesn’t seem like the Globes are altogether keen to show network TV any love in general. It’s getting snubbed more and more every year.

Stana Katic – The Absentia star routinely delivers stellar work, but for whatever reason is consistently overlooked by critics.

Michael Sheen – Despite being outstanding in Prodigal Son, he falls victim of airing on network TV. Ask James Spader of The Blacklist as of late what that is like.

Sandra Oh – Season 3 of Killing Eve wasn’t its best year, but wasn’t she still worthy?

Antony Starr – A show like The Boys will never get nominated for a show like this, but how great is Starr as Homelander?

What were some of your big snubs from the 2021 Golden Globes?

What were some of your big snubs from the 2021 Golden Globes?

