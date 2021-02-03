Golden Globes 2021: Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian top nominees
The morning the first nominations were revealed for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and it’s true they are coming a little bit later than usual. What is going on here? It’s a symptom of the global pandemic, where things have been reasonably delayed all across the board. The awards themselves are airing this year on February 28, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting what looks to be a bicoastal affair this year.
Below, you can see all of the TV-centric nominees for the show — there are a few notable surprises, so we’ll be sure to point some of those out as we go along here.
Drama Series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Given that Ratched was not altogether well-received stateside, we’re a little shocked to see it get as much love as it did across the board from the Globes.
Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’ Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Does the nomination of Pacino feel as much about legacy as anything? We feel like Hunters is a show most viewers have forgotten about at this point.
Drama Actress
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Jodie Comer should be the winner of this group, but will the uneven nature of Killing Eve season 3 hurt her?
Comedy or Musical Series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
We would’ve put around five or six different comedies in before Emily in Paris, but it is super-nice to see Ted Lasso get some love in here.
Comedy Actress
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Hooray for Kaley Cuoco! to come off of The Big Bang Theory to get a nod here has to be super-gratifying.
Comedy Actor
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
How does Eugene Levy not win this category? Just saying.
TV Movie / Miniseries
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV Movie / Miniseries Actor
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
TV Movie / Miniseries Actress
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Will anyone beat Anya Taylor-Joy? Hard to see it.
Supporting Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Supporting Actress
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Remember that the Golden Globes, unlike the Emmys, tend to categorize all of the Supporting categories into one regardless of genre. It is frustrating and outdated, but this is why there tends to be about a million snubs in this group per category.