Golden Globes 2021: Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian top nominees







The morning the first nominations were revealed for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and it’s true they are coming a little bit later than usual. What is going on here? It’s a symptom of the global pandemic, where things have been reasonably delayed all across the board. The awards themselves are airing this year on February 28, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting what looks to be a bicoastal affair this year.

Below, you can see all of the TV-centric nominees for the show — there are a few notable surprises, so we’ll be sure to point some of those out as we go along here.

Drama Series

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Given that Ratched was not altogether well-received stateside, we’re a little shocked to see it get as much love as it did across the board from the Globes.

Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’ Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Does the nomination of Pacino feel as much about legacy as anything? We feel like Hunters is a show most viewers have forgotten about at this point.

Drama Actress

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Jodie Comer should be the winner of this group, but will the uneven nature of Killing Eve season 3 hurt her?

Comedy or Musical Series

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

We would’ve put around five or six different comedies in before Emily in Paris, but it is super-nice to see Ted Lasso get some love in here.

Comedy Actress

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Hooray for Kaley Cuoco! to come off of The Big Bang Theory to get a nod here has to be super-gratifying.

Comedy Actor

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

How does Eugene Levy not win this category? Just saying.

TV Movie / Miniseries

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV Movie / Miniseries Actor

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

TV Movie / Miniseries Actress

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Will anyone beat Anya Taylor-Joy? Hard to see it.

Supporting Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Remember that the Golden Globes, unlike the Emmys, tend to categorize all of the Supporting categories into one regardless of genre. It is frustrating and outdated, but this is why there tends to be about a million snubs in this group per category.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







