Nurses episode 8 spoilers: ‘Achilles Heel’ and the path to the finale







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Nurses episode 8? Let’s just say that we are inching ever closer to the end of the season. There are only three episodes left following tonight, and in our mind, that does signify that we are diving into the home stretch. While we know that there are some story-of-the-week cases still ahead, we need to be building towards something more. The Canadian drama, like many others within the medical genre, are reliant on viewers rooting for its characters. It is basically the best way to ensure that path forward.

So what specifics do you need to be aware of now? Below, CarterMatt has the full Nurses episode 8 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

02/09/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Grace and Keon try to save a patient’s life through an elaborate chain of medical operations. Ashley quarrels with a patient’s ultra-religious father. Naz supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life. Wolf plunges deeper into Red’s drug ring. TV-14

So is there going to be a Nurses season 2 on NBC down the road? That’s something we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on. The first few episodes of the series got off to a great start, but the show has struggled as of late without having a high-profile lead-in via This Is Us. Given that NBC does not have that much of a financial investment in Nurses versus the shows they produce themselves, they can bring it back without as much concern for its performance. We’re just not sure that it would air in-season during a non-pandemic era.

Remember that once Nurses wraps up, New Amsterdam is going to be premiering on NBC in just a matter of weeks. Odds are, the network is saving some episodes of This Is Us to pair alongside it.

