The Expanse season 6 premiere date hopes on Amazon Prime







Following this week’s big finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to The Expanse season 6? When will the show premiere? We have a couple of different things worth diving into within this article.

Let’s kick things off here, though, with the following reminder: There will be another season of the show on Amazon Prime. Not only that, but this is going to be the final season of the show. We recognize that this is a very emotional thing to think about, especially since we’ve been at a point before where the show was canceled. At least now, we’re getting six full seasons, and a chance for a conclusion that will feel like a proper farewell. We still aren’t ruling out a season 7 happening somewhere else — but, we don’t want to get our hopes up for a series that can’t be altogether cheap to make.

At the time that the show’s renewal was announced last fall, here is what Vernon Sanders, the co-head of television for Amazon Studios, had to say in a statement (per Variety):

“We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew, Broderick, everyone at Alcon and the entire cast and crew of ‘The Expanse’ for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons. We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of ‘The Expanse’ the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve. We know they’ll love how Seasons Five and Six unfold.”

When will The Expanse season 6 premiere?

It does take a great deal of time to film and edit a show of this scale, so the earliest we could expect more episodes is either late this year or early 2021. Our hope is that through the coming months, we’ll get a few teases for what is to come in between casting news and other scoop on what lies ahead story-wise.

For now, let’s all just breathe a big sigh that we’re not at the end of this … yet.

