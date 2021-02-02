Big Sky episode 7 promo: The new danger with Rick Legarski







As we prepare for the arrival of Big Sky episode 7 on ABC tonight, there is clearly a good bit to be concerned about. After all, we know that Rick Legarski is alive. This is a game-changer for the show in that he is an enormously dangerous individual. He may not be capable of harming anyone physically in his current position, but mentally? That’s another story. We know how manipulative he is, and as the promo below reveals, there are already those out there looking to make a spectacle of the fact that he is still alive.

With all of the attention now around Legarski, what Cassie and Jenny are going to have to realize within this episode is rather simple: This is not an issue they can operate quietly to take care of anymore. Things are going to get messy, and that’s especially the case when you consider that Ronald is still out there.

What is he going to do from here? He’s desperate. His MO was long different from his partner-of-sorts in Legarski, but that may be changing now. Some of the women that he helped capture are still out there, and they all have to be concerned about him at this point.

Do we think that Big Sky episode 7 is going to resolve the trafficking story? Far from it. With all of the new castings that are out there, we do get the sense that the writing is going to eventually move in a different direction. It could be a direction connected to Legarski and Ronald, but slightly different at the same time.

Given that the title for tonight’s episode is “I Fall to Pieces,” there is probably one thing we expect to see more than anything else: Emotion. A lot of emotion.

