The Flash season 7 trailer sets the stage for Mirror Master battle

Earlier today, The CW officially unveiled a new trailer for what is coming up next, and it hints at resolution to some of the stories originally planned for the end of season 6. To be specific, we’re talking here about the battle between Barry Allen and the newest iteration of the Mirror Master, who seemingly has full control of her powers now out in the real world. Not only can she control mirrors, but she also has free reign over any reflective surface. This makes her one of the most challenging, powerful foes that Barry has faced to date — and with his speed declining, it is going to be exponentially harder to defeat her.

This is, of course, without even considering what is happening when it comes to Iris West-Allen, who was trapped in the Mirror-verse for much of the second half of season 6. She’s continuing to change, but the show has yet to fully explain just what happened to her at the end of season 6. Barry remains devoted to her and will do whatever he can in order to track her down and help her; with that being said, it still remains clear that this is not going to be easy.

Unfortunately, the wait for season 7 is still going to be long — the show will not be returning to The CW until March, and we may only get a few more video clips in between now and then. Beyond the Mirror Master arc, we know that there are a few other things planned. This season will give you a chance to see the true iteration of Godspeed, and also allow you a chance in order to encounter new foes and challenges for all of our main characters.

