NCIS season 18: A new Wilmer Valderrama filming update







NCIS season 18 may have incurred a brief production shutdown last month, but rest assured, the cast and crew are back at it!

Want some more information on what’s going on? Then all you have to do is look at the latest post from Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram Stories. In this, we learn from the actor that the cast is currently in the midst of doing some night shoots — evidence that the CBS drama is still out to deliver a wide array of different stories despite some production limitations. He also shared that he is working with Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham — we take this as more evidence that McGee will be back in the field soon, not that this is going to come as all that much of a surprise to anyone. Why wouldn’t he back out in the field again? This is not a show that likes to change up the dynamics for too long, with one of the big reasons for that being that they like a sense of constant storytelling for syndication purposes. McGee’s injury after the shooting was bad, but he’ll be okay.

The one question that this Instagram tease does not address is the future for Bishop and Torres on the series. We’ll be the first to admit that we think something happened off-screen between the two on last week’s “1mm” — it would fit in with show tradition of keeping relationships under the radar. They exchanged a look that made it feel like they were so much closer than ever before. The question now is if something happened, will they tell any of the team about it? We know that Gibbs does have those rules…

What do you want to see from Torres, McGee, and Bishop on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

