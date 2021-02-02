The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 photo: Why is Panabaker back?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 is set to arrive on NBC this coming Friday, and there are a lot of reasons for excitement. There is also an opportunity to see another familiar face!

For the sake of this article, we are talking about the return of one Cynthia Panabaker, one of the most intriguing law-enforcement characters within this world. As a US Marshal, she has been tasked with taking down a number of big-name criminals. She’s also someone who has a complicated relationship with the Task Force and Harold Cooper.

So why feature the character on Friday’s episode? Some of it may have to do with the presence of the Freelancer, one of the most dangerous criminals from the past. It may also have a thing or two to deal with Elizabeth Keen, who is considered necessary in order to ensure that the US government keeps this Blacklister from the past locked away. This is going to be a difficult, complicated mission, and we have a feeling that we’ll see bits and pieces of it play out over the course of this episode.

Also, if the Freelancer is somehow released because of an inability to find Liz, that feels like the sort of thing that is going to come back and hurt the Task Force in a significant way. We gotta think that Harold and company are on thin ice already for some of what we’ve seen from them as of late — or really, the whole series. One of the most fascinating things to look at this whole season is the complicated moral compass of Cooper, who has worked with a notorious criminal in Reddington for the sake of putting some other terrible criminals away.

