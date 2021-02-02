Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 photo: Frank searches for advice







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 is set to finally arrive on CBS this Friday — who is ready for another look at what is coming up next?

The photo above is one that focuses on Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) front and center, as he sits in front of his close advisers Gormley, Garrett, and Baker. They all have one big decision that they have to make and it goes a little something like this: How do they handle a police precinct in disarray? There is a captain out there who has lost control over much of his officers, and it puts the character in a position where he has to make some very difficult decisions about what to do here.

Do you restructure the precinct, demote the captain, or get rid of officers who are potentially causing chaos? One of the primary orders of business here is trying to gather as much information as possible. This is where the advisers really come into play. They all may have their own point of view, and what makes their dynamic work is that they never try to strong-arm Frank. He gets final say on everything at the very end.

We’re sure that there will be some sort of conclusion reached on all of this by the end of the episode, mostly because that is almost always the case within the Blue Bloods world. They don’t want to force anything to linger for too long since another problem will eventually come Frank’s way.

The thing that we’re left to question is simply this: Are we going to get any individual spotlights on Baker, Gormley, or Garrett by the end of the season? It’s going to be tough since this is a smaller batch of episodes than usual … but we’ll enjoy it for however long we’ve got it.

