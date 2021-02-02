All American season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Spencer looks at therapy







Are you excited to check out All American season 3 episode 4 next week? We know that we are, largely because this will be an opportunity to see a wide array of interesting, emotional stories play out.

When it comes to our lead character of Spencer, we are looking towards an extremely important moment in his life: One where he realizes that he can’t go it alone. Self-care is extremely important. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure that there is something any more important. He needs to get to the bottom of some of his issues, and this could enable him to have perspective. We hope that for viewers, as well, this will continue to be a chance to alleviate some of the stigma that is often associated

Below, CarterMatt has the full All American season 3 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what's coming:

SELF-DISCOVERY – Following Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) advice to see a therapist, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to get to the root of his problem, which leads to a shocking revelation. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about Simone’s (guest star Geffri Maya) behavior, but when he learns the reason why, he tries to be supportive in the way she needs. Even though Asher (Cody Christian) is still suspended, he tries to prove himself to Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) and earn a potential place somehow on the team. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) wants to make a music video and turns to the community to help, while Layla and her dad face off about Patience (Chelsea Tavares). Taye Diggs, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan and Karimah Westbrook also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#304). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

This episode is going to be one of those all-important reminders that as a series, All American is about so much more than just football. It’s an exploration into the pressures put on young people and the intersection between sports and survival. Let’s hope that this story continues to help Spencer evolve.

