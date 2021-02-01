The Voice season 20 premiere date, battle advisers revealed







We’ve been waiting for news on The Voice season 20 for an incredibly long time now. Suffice it to say, we’re glad to now have an answer!

Today, it was revealed that the NBC singing competition is going to be finally coming back on the air on Monday, March 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you didn’t know already, the coaches for this season are going to be Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, who is returning after taking on the show last year.

As you would imagine, producing the 20th season has been a challenge so far, with a number of filming dates being shifted around due to the global pandemic. The plan is to deliver a season similar to what you saw in the fall, but there are a number of protocols that need to be followed in order to make that happen.

To go along with the news of the premiere date, The Voice also revealed today that Brandy, Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, and Darren Criss are going to serve as the advisers for the Battle Rounds. This is something that has been a longstanding tradition with the show, and we’re just glad to see that this is still going strong! We’re also happy to see someone like Criss in here, given that he can advise artists not just on how to perform, but also have a career in multiple different avenues of this industry. There is no specific way to be a singer anymore, and this is something that he is living proof of.

We imagine that once we get a little bit later in the month, NBC will start to release more promos and a few more bits and pieces of what to expect. Rest assured, we are more than excited about that.

