Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? The latest season 3 schedule notes







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer on that, or the latest on the schedule, we’ll have that for you within.

Of course, we also have to hand down the bad news: There is nothing coming your way tonight from the All Rise world. We’re in the midst of a week, in general, where there isn’t as much on over the next few days. This show has been sort of off-and-on with its new episodes as of late, with the reasoning for that probably coming down to the network wanting to preserve their new episodes for as long as humanly possible.

When All Rise does return, it will be doing so on February 8 with an installment titled “Bette Davis Eyes.” If you haven’t seen the synopsis for that yet, you can check that out in its entirety below:

“Bette Davis Eyes” – Mark is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong (Lesley Ann Warren), an ‘80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago. It’s a showdown between him and celebrity lawyer Adam Pryce (Jere Burns), who makes a mockery of the courthouse. To make matters worse, Judge Laski (Paul McCrane) is presiding over cases in 802 while Lola is on maternity leave, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

So what’s happening beyond that? Courtesy of CBS’ latest schedule reveal, here is what we can tell you. There is no new episode coming on February 15; however, there is one currently set to air on February 22. Because that is so far down the road, though, it’s hard to say that much more about it as of yet. At least we’re going to have two new episodes this month — better than nothing, right?

