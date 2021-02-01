Donny Boaz leaving The Young and the Restless, Chance character







Departures from daytime dramas have become regular occasions, and today you can add Donny Boaz to the list.

Today, the actor confirmed that he is leaving The Young and the Restless and his character of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV after three years on the job as the character. Not only that, but today marks his final appearance on the show! It is the suddenness of the announcement that is every bit as notable as the exit itself.

In a post on Instagram, Boaz discussed his departure at length. You can see the full post at the bottom of this article; this is just a small sample:

“Sad news: [Monday]… as of now, will be my last air date on The Young and the Restless. Here’s what I know… I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore.”

Boaz noted that he is now a “free agent,” and excited for whatever else is coming up — though he does remain very much grateful for the opportunity he was given here.

Why are there so many exits on soaps these days? There are a wide array of different potential reasons for it. Some may be cost-cutting measures, as all shows in general are increasingly expensive to shoot during the global pandemic. Meanwhile, other decisions may simply be creative ones. These are shows that are constantly finding ways in order to ensure that the story feels fresh, and sometimes, the best way in order to do this is by injecting new energy wherever you possibly can.

Ultimately, we’ll see whether or not Chance returns to the series down the road. That is the thing with a number of these daytime-drama exits — they aren’t always permanent.

What do you think about Donny Boaz leaving The Young and the Restless?

