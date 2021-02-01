Is The Good Doctor new tonight? Season 4 episode 9 hopes







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at things as we prepare for the future of the show — and that includes season 4 episode 9, which is airing on ABC next week.

Let’s start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. What gives with that? The network is airing a repeat of the season 4 premiere, and this gives producers a chance to get more episodes filmed and prepared in plenty of time. We tend to get a hiatus at some point during the winter/spring, so we wouldn’t necessarily view this as something that is different from what we’ve had over the years. It’s not so much something to blame on the pandemic.

At least this hiatus is not going to be one that runs for an extremely long period of time. There will be a new episode that airs in two weeks, and if you look at the synopsis below (via SpoilerTV), it gives you greater sense of what is coming during it:

Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor; after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.

Also, remember that Shaun is going to encounter a situation at the hospital that different than any other he’s experienced. What happens when one of his colleagues shows a romantic interest in him? How is he going to handle that? We know that he loves Lea, but the promo is something that makes us worry. In the end, we’ll see exactly how things play out — but we’re not just looking at this and assuming that it’s curtains for Shaun and Lea in the end.

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

