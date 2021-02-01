Dexter season 9 spoilers: More casting news for limited-series revival







Call it Dexter season 9, or call it the limited-series revival of the series. Either way, it doesn’t matter all that much! The most important thing at present is that the show is coming back for another round, or a chance to undo what it got wrong so many years ago.

With that being said, let’s go ahead and share more of what’s exciting from a casting point of view. According to a new report right now coming in from Deadline, The Morning Show actor David Magidoff is going to be a part of the cast for the upcoming episodes. His role is Teddy, and the description below offers up a reasonably good sense of who he is:

The new guy. Been a cop in Iron Lake for two and a half weeks… really. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Angela Bishop. At first glance, he seems timid and inexperienced, but when the rubber hits the road, he’s a dependable badass…in his own way.

There has been a lot of casting news announced already for the Dexter revival; you can read a lot of it here. Iron Lake is the setting where most of the action seems to take place, and it sounds like a community somewhat off the beaten path. Dexter Morgan has traveled seemingly from where he was at the end of the series finale, and has found a new start somewhere else. Is he still a lumberjack? That is very much in TBD territory.

The one thing that has been continuous in all of these announcements, though, is that we haven’t heard of any other returning cast members. Michael C. Hall is back, but what about everyone else? We still hope that there will be cameos in some shape or form … and we’re absolutely curious as to whether or not Jennifer Carpenter will factor in. Debra Morgan (spoiler alert) died at the end of the original series, but we know that Dexter has a plot device that allows people to exist from beyond the grave.

