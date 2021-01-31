Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans engaged!







The success of Big Brother showmances beyond the show continues. Today, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from season 20 announced that they are engaged!

In a new post on Instagram, Tyler and Angela (otherwise known as “Tangela”) confirmed the news with a thoughtful post. The proposal took place on a beach (a place clearly important to both of them) adorned with plenty of roses. It’s a fantastic way to start the next chapter of their lives, and we couldn’t be happier for them both!

Tyler and Angela first met at the start of season 20 of the reality TV hit, and they were allies fairly early on into the game. Their relationship did not turn romantic until closer to the end of the season, but both made it extremely far. Angela ended up finishing the season in fourth place, whereas Tyler was the runner-up against Kaycee Clark in the final two. Tyler returned for Big Brother 22 All-Stars this past summer, while Angela cheered him on from afar.

As we alluded to at the top of this article, Big Brother has a history of producing successful relationships in a way that few other shows do. Just look at some of the examples with Brendon and Rachel, Jeff and Jordan, and Swaggy C and Bayleigh all falling for each other on their original seasons. You also have couples like Nicole and Victor and Daniele and Dominic who bonded during their seasons and were able to build a long-term romantic relationship outside of the house. What makes any relationship success is quality time and communication, and you have plenty of time to do that in the Big Brother house. Think about it this way — these contestants spend way more time together on a given season than any contestant on The Bachelor / The Bachelorette spends with the lead.

Big Brother 23 is currently slated to premiere on CBS this summer.

