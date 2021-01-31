Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, January 31?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Now that another comedy staple in Saturday Night Live is back, it makes a little bit of sense for this show to also step up to the plate. There is SO much stuff that we haven’t heard Oliver’s take on, whether it be the end of Donald Trump’s Presidency, the start of Joe Biden’s, or individual pop-culture events that have happened from late November until now.

Yet … here we are, still waiting. Not only that, but we’re going to be waiting for a little while longer. There is no new episode tonight on HBO, and you are going to be waiting for another couple of weeks. The show is set to return on Valentine’s Day — what better way to celebrate romance than by listening to Oliver yell about various topics!

When we do see Last Week Tonight back on the air, we do think that there will be some clear parallels between this show and what SNL chose to do. They talked at least about some events from the past month or so since they’ve been off the air, but they didn’t dwell on all of them. Instead, they chose to take on specific, recent events including what’s been going on in the stock market.

If we were a part of the Last Week Tonight creative team, we imagine that you’d want to throw references from the past couple of months into the show. With that being said, though, you don’t want to compromise the present by discussing the past too much. It’s a balancing act, and we’re sure the writers will hit a few specific points while choosing to surprise. Think about it: Some of the best moments from the history of the show (including Mr. Nutterbutter) are the ones you don’t see coming at all.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Last Week Tonight

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t airing on HBO tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we’ll have additional news once it trickles in. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







