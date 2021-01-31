





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Given that there is no substantial competition on the air, it’d make sense to consider putting more of the show on the air.

Alas, this is not the case. For the second straight week the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is off the air, and you’re going to have to wait until Sunday, February 14 to see more of what’s next. The next new episode is entitled “The Frogman’s Daughter,” and you can see the synopsis for that below:

“The Frogman’s Daughter” – When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her. Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Why not air it tonight? We think that CBS wanted to ensure that they gave production enough time to stay ahead of the game behind the scenes — also, schedule-wise there may not have been much of an interest in airing a new episode tonight, a hiatus next week, and then another new episode on the 14th. That sort of scheduling can confuse viewers … even though the network seems to be fine doing it right now with some of their other shows.

To better tide you over for the next two weeks, we present the photo above of Deeks! What’s going on here? It’s possible that he and Kensi are attending some sort of protest — or, doing some work to help others with one. There is another sign in the background reading “let love rule” and you can see some others laying sideways. The synopsis doesn’t mention anything Deeks-specific beyond him joining the team again, so whether this is connected or a case again remains to be seen. Personally, we’re just glad to have more opportunities to see him and Kensi working together!

