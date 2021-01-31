Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: The future for Tariq and Cane







There are a number of potential storylines we are excited to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2, but none is perhaps as interesting or as layered as the one involving Tariq and Cane. Think of it this way: There’s a lot of jealousy here, at least on Cane’s part. He feels like his own mother, let alone the rest of his family, is turning to Michael Rainey Jr.’s character more so than him. Within his own mind, he can’t quite fathom it. This is what caused him to go over the edge and it kickstarted an epic rivalry that lasted most of the season.

Yet, at the conclusion of the season there was something else that happened: Tariq shot Jabari, and Cane was very much aware of it. He saw it go down! He understood more of who Tariq was and what he was going through, and at the very least, an understanding grew out of that.

When you think about it, a lot of Power Book II is about relationships — you have to make people feel like you are valuable for them. When it comes to Cane, he communicates in violence. He understands it. When he saw Tariq take Jabari out, he realized that the two are more alike than he ever thought. While it was just one scene, it felt like there was respect that came from that moment. That’s respect that could carry them forward. If Cane wants money and power, Tariq could still help him — is it better than just fighting against him and his whole family?

We don’t expect Tariq and Cane to be best friends forever; yet, we don’t think of their relationship as strictly a rivalry entering the upcoming season. We wouldn’t be shocked if Cane still tried to kill Tariq at some point, but it may not be his first priority now. We almost hope that it isn’t — Cane’s a fantastic character, and arguably the best new one introduced for the show. We don’t want to see him go anywhere in the near future!

Remember that season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost could premiere as early as later this year.

