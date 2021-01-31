Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Is season 2 filming soon?







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? We know there’s going to be a feverish desire for more of Tariq’s story. How in the world can there not be? We gotta learn more about what’s next for him after shooting Jabari and losing Tasha to Witness Protection. Several doors closed for the character, and potentially many new ones will open.

Alas, we’re still gonna be waiting a long time to see Michael Rainey Jr.’s character approach any of these metaphorical doors. There is no new episode coming on Starz this weekend, and we’ll probably be waiting more months for the show to premiere! With that being said, we are starting to get a few signs that filming will be taking place. It’s not confirmation, but it’s at least something to keep your eye on for a little while.

What’s the evidence? In some recent Instagram Stories, we’ve seen Gianni Paolo (Brayden) confirm that he is back in New York City — we’ve also seen him reunite with his co-star Rainey! If there was a chance for Power Book II season 2 to premiere this year, filming would need to get started sooner rather than later. It makes some sense that we’d be gearing up for it now. As work progresses behind the scenes, we’re sure that some more news will start to trickle in. Think a little bit in terms of story points or new characters. We’re sure that we’ll see Monet’s operation expand now that it can be more of a focus — and there could always be more Power cameos, as well.

While you do wait for more of Power Book II: Ghost, remember that the prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming to Starz this summer.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2, whenever it premieres?

