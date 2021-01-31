The Serpent episode 7 spoilers: The last before big finale







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The Serpent episode 7? There are a few things worth noting, with the primary one being just how close we are now to the end of the road for the series.

There are, as of this writing, only two episodes left until we see the story tie up. What’s going to happen throughout? Given that this is a show based on history, it is fairly easy to tell at this point where things are going to end up. Charles is not going to be able to roam around Paris without a problem forever … though, ironically, it may not be the place where he meets his final undoing. There could just be some other problems that await him there. Remember that a reckoning can come in many forms, and that is something that he will encounter here when it comes to his relationship in Marie-Andrée.

Below, CarterMatt had the full The Serpent episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Charles (Tahar Rahim) and Marie-Andrée (Jenna Coleman) attempt to set up new life in Paris. But Charles’ past catches up with him, and the web of lies that he has told Marie-Andrée begins to untangle.

Yet another door in Herman (Billy Howle) and Angela’s (Ellie Bamber) investigation slams in his face. As a last resort he decides to take his story to the press. His bold decision pays off, as a saviour emerges from the shadows.

As Charles and Marie-Andrée attempt to close business deals in France, Herman’s committed investigation finally catches up with them, and what’s left of their relationship finally implodes.

One of Charles’ greatest weaknesses is of course his own hubris; he thinks in a lot of ways that he’s too big to fail as a personality; he’s halfway on the other side of the world and thinks that his mystique is going to protect him forever. Herman may not be a perfect investigator, but there is still quite a bit that he is able to accomplish.

