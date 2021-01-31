Saturday Night Live cold open: Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop stock







Entering this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open, we were absolutely curious to see what the cold open would be. How in the world could we not be? It’s the first cold open of 2021, and also the first following the Trump Administration. We feel like it’s a foregone conclusion that they would do something political, but the quest is “what?”. Do you choose to go with something looking to the past, or looking more towards the future with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Well, the NBC show opted to go with something a little bit experimental: What Still Works? Hosted by Kate McKinnon, this was a talk show reminding us that there are a lot of problems still going on in the country. Hence, bringing on board Cecily Strong to play Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. You’ve probably heard about some of the controversial politician’s beliefs, but have you ever heard her voice? Cecily’s impression was fairly close to accurate.

After looking at Congresswoman Greene, McKinnon then transitioned over to GameStop and the latest controversy when it comes to the stock market.

