Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King set to host







We have been waiting a really long time to get the hosts for Saturday Night Live coming up this year, plus also the show’s return date. Luckily, NBC has officially put us out of our misery.

Today, it was confirmed that The Office / A Quiet Place star John Krasinski is going to host the upcoming January 30 episode of the show. Machine Gun Kelly will serve as the musical guest. Originally, there was a plan for Krasinski to host last season, but that was before the global pandemic forced the show to shut down traditional production. Maybe he’ll bring Some Good News with him … maybe? Can we dream? Okay, we’ll see ourselves out.

Following this, the February 6 episode of SNL will be hosted by none other that Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy. This is a series that surged in popularity right around the time it was ironically ending — given his writing chops, we would imagine that he will bring a lot of great stuff to the table here. Singer/guitarist Phoebe Bridgers is going to be the musical guest here.

Finally, Watchmen star Regina King is coming to studio 8H alongside musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. King is a fantastic comedic performer, even if you haven’t always seen her in this context — have you had a chance to see her guest turn on The Big Bang Theory? She’s one of those actors who could’ve done so much more there, if she was available to do them. (Let’s just say that she’s a pretty in-demand performer and has been for the past several years.)

As for what SNL is going to be discussing on next weekend’s show, we have a feeling that they’ll have a LOT of content at their disposal. We also have a new Joe Biden as played by Alex Moffat.

