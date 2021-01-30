Men in Kilts video: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s travel tips!







Can you believe that the premiere of Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish is almost here? We’ve been hearing about this show for a very long time, but it will be premiering on Starz come February 14. This is perfect as a tour across Scotland, and also a chance to get some Outlander -adjacent programming while we wait for season 6 to eventually premiere. (Still pretty much impossible to determine when that will be.)

So as we prepare for the first episode to arrive, why not dive into a new video featuring the show’s two stars? If you look below, you can see Sam and Graham doing their best to talk through a list of essentials — things that are needed for just about every proper road trip! These include whisky, (of course) a flask, modes of transport, plenty of snacks, and apparently a backup kilt for when one kilt just does not do the trick alone.

While this particular video may not give you further insight as to the locations we’ll be seeing this season, it’s another glimpse into one of the show’s main selling points: The relationship between Sam and Graham. It’s clear that the two love spending time together, and have no issue at all giving one another grief if the situation calls for it. Men in Kilts is meant to be lighthearted in tone at times, as you see these two get involved in all sorts of crazy misadventures. Let’s just say that at times, Sam may be a little more game to take part in some of them than Graham is.

In between all of the laughter and the antics, though, there are some important discussions at the core of Men in Kilts. This is a series very much about understanding what makes Scotland so special, including all of its rich cultural traditions and history. You’ll have a lot of fun throughout, but also learn a little something along the way.

Never, and I mean never, forget your back-up kilt. #MenInKilts pic.twitter.com/7FhJVAajQg — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) January 30, 2021

