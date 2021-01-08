Men in Kilts premiere date, full trailer for Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish







We’ve been waiting for a long time to see the full trailer for Men in Kilts, let alone the official premiere date.

Now, we’re very-much lucky to have it! If you look below, you can see a full look at what’s coming up on this incredible fun adventure across Scotland. New episodes are slated to premiere on Sunday, February 14, and this video shows Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a journey of learning. They discover new things about the food, the history, and the culture of Scotland. Meanwhile, they have fun every single step of the way.

Oh, and of course we should mention that there’s a lot of humor in here. While Men in Kilts may not be officially tied to Outlander, there are some references in the trailer — including how the show is realistic to parts of history, save of course for the time travel.

What’s going to be remarkable about Men in Kilts is seeing the parts of Scotland no one is quite aware of, whether it be misconceptions on the cuisine or how certain traditions came about. Odds are, you’ve heard about things like the Highland Games and some of the area’s music. Yet, there are wrinkles and facets of it that still exist as a great unknown. We’re excited to see the series fill in the tracks, and get us set for something that is educational and fantastically fun at the same time.

While we continue to be immersed in a rather-long wait until Outlander season 6, we’re very-much grateful that a show like Men in Kilts exists. We know that it will help to tide us over, but we also think it’s going to be a really grate series in its own right. We’re definitely glad to dive into this world and see it explored.

A journey through Scotland unlike any other. Watch the official trailer for #MenInKilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, premiering this Valentine’s Day on @STARZ. https://t.co/WzqCuSz7wd pic.twitter.com/qy066OrkIK — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) January 8, 2021

