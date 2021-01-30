The Resident season 4 episode 4 promo: Is Mina proposing to AJ?







To say that The Resident season 4 has been fast-paced in the romance department would be making one of the biggest understatements ever. The premiere featured Conrad and Nic getting married, and also the beginnings of the AJ/Mina relationship. In episode 2, Nic learned that she was pregnant. We’re entering episode 4 now and … is Mina proposing?

We should make one thing very clear at the moment: It’s not as though she is asking someone to marry her who she hardly knows. She and AJ have been friends and colleagues for years, and she’s certainly confident that the two could have a life together. Yet, we have a feeling that romance is not the only factor at play here.

Per the synopsis for this episode (entitled “Moving On and Mother Hens”), “Mina makes a bold move when she realizes her visa is about to expire.” Clearly, this is the bold move. Marrying The Raptor is a way to ensure that she stays in the country and continues to do the work that she loves … but is it the only way? Because her proposal is so sudden, we have a feeling that this storyline may not go exactly as planned. There could still be a few different wrinkles to it that you should expect, and it’s possible still that she finds another way to keep her immigration status active.

There is one other thing that the promo does not entirely make clear, and that is how exactly AJ is going to feel about Mina being the one to set this up. He strikes us as the kind of guy who probably has thought a lot about a proposal already, but maybe this isn’t the right time for it. Or, he wanted it to be something a little bit bolder and more romantic. We’ll get our answers soon, plus also an update on the state of the hospital at a time of great flux.

Related – Check out more news on the next The Resident now

What do you think is coming on The Resident season 4 episode 4?

Have any big theories when it comes to Mina and AJ? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around: More insight is coming. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







