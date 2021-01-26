The Resident season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A mystery illness







We don’t have to tell you that within the world of The Resident, confronting a mystery illness is probably a most terrifying thing. It is probably even more so when you consider what the doctors have gone through already. The show wrote the pandemic into the story back in episode 1, and while the doctors and nurses made it to the other side, there are some scars they all still carry. They dealt with death, fear, exhaustion, and trauma. A new, mystery illness entering the show next week may not be anywhere near as dangerous, but we would not be surprised if it led to some harmful memories or residual effects.

So what other sort of troubles are coming these characters’ way beyond just this illness? Be prepared for a lot. Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions. Devon deals with an unexpected visit from his mother and Conrad and Nic try to figure out the best time to tell everyone their big news. Meanwhile, Bell deals with an over-eager fan of his show who ends up needing treatment at Chastain and Mina makes a bold move when she realizes her visa is about to expire in the all-new “Moving On and Mother Hens” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-404) (TV-14 D, L, V)

What will Mina do with her visa situation? We imagine that there’s going to be speculation aplenty that she goes off and marries AJ, but there are a lot of other possibilities The Resident can explore. We honestly hope that they do — this is a chance for the writers to expose the flaws in our complication immigration system, especially since someone as accomplished and important as Mina should be treated with the proper respect.

