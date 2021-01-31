Your Honor episode 9 spoilers: The last before the big finale







The primary thing worth noting right now about Your Honor episode 9 is this: It’s setting the stage for the show taking a bow. From the start, the Bryan Cranston drama was billed as a limited series, which means that everything with Michael is hitting the fan entirely over the next two hours. If you think that they weren’t bad enough before … think again.

When looking at the situation between Michael and Carlo, it’s a race against time. He has to find a way to manipulate the system to get his desired result, without exposing himself in the process. That is not an easy thing to do, especially since when you are a judge, all eyes are on you. Some lawyers are waiting to criticize your decision at every turn. Michael has to think a lot about all of this, and then also think about Adam. Your Honor is a show much about weight; how much Michael carries around with him could cause him to spiral over the edge.

For a few more specifics on the story to come, take a look at the Your Honor episode 9 synopsis:

With pressure mounting, Michael finds an answer to keeping Carlo out of prison. While helping Adam with his relationship troubles, Charlie makes a shocking discovery.

If there is one last thing we’ll say we are surprised by, it’s this: Showtime choosing to air this new episode on Super Bowl Weekend. They are giving Shameless the week off (again), but they are willing to put Your Honor up against the biggest TV competition of the year. Clearly, this is them thinking that they are going to have people checking out the show on the app regardless of when they decide to air it on TV. We’re certainly not upset to be able to check out more of Your Honor soon; we just hope the stage is set for something epic after the fact.

