Shameless season 11 episode 6 return date, early expectations







Following this weekend’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Shameless season 11 episode 6 return date — or some other news as to what to expect? Rest assured, this article serves as a source for both of these things!

The first bit of news that we have is probably going to leave you shaking your fist in frustration: There is no new episode next week. We just got the show back for a new episode, only to see it take another week off. What gives there? A lot of it has to do with the Super Bowl airing next weekend, plus also Showtime’s desire to give the cast and crew proper time behind the scenes to wrap everything up. This has not been an easy season to film, mostly due to all of the restrictions brought on by the global pandemic.

While you wait, you can also check out some old episodes — or the specialized recaps in the form of Shameless: Hall of Shame. We know that the network’s been looking to fill a lot of the gaps with those.

So what can you expect when the next new episode actually airs on February 14? There is no synopsis out there as of this writing, but we do have a title: “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good … Eh, Screw It.” What is this a reference to? Prepare yourself — poetry! “Do not go gentle into that good night” is a title of a famed poem by Dylan Thomas, one that spends a lot of time discussing themes pertaining to life and death. It’s certainly an interesting reference for Shameless to make, given that we don’t foresee a lot of characters being super-literary at this point in their lives.

Yet, after looking at that, we’d say to enter this episode with at least a moderate level of concern. With this being the final season, it makes some sense that the writers would make some more dramatic swings in their storytelling. Are we a little worried about everyone’s survival? Absolutely.

What do you want to see on Shameless season 11 episode 6?

Are you sad to have to wait an extra week to see it? Let us know right now in the comments. (Photo: Showtime.)

