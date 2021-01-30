Call the Midwife season 10 filming: Is it still happening after delays?







We know already that the premiere of Call the Midwife season 10 is going to be far later than usual. Go ahead and cite the global pandemic as the major reason for this. We know that there are some significant, powerful stories still coming within the Nonnatus House world, but for the cast and crew, the top priority is dealing with the challenges of the present.

As you would imagine, producing a show in this climate is no easy task, especially in the UK where there are so many present lockdowns and struggles in order to ensure all parties involved are safe. Yet, we can tell you that filming is still going on, and we are hoping to have more insight on the show’s future in due time. (It will return in 2021, pending some dramatic last-minute surprise.)

In a recent post on their official Facebook page, the producers for the series confirmed that despite the delays, work is still being done to deliver episodes your way. They also went on to explain some of the challenges associated with filming during the winter — something that they have never had to take on before:

We’re delighted to say that our tenth series filming continues apace, despite the obvious delays and challenges of the past year xx Very soon we hope to be able to finishing filming for the whole series… by which time we can then look forward to showing you the results!

One of the many challenges with a delayed start to filming series 10 has been that we’ve had to film through the English winter – not something we’ve ever had to do before. We’ve often required our actors to portray winter in our drama, as in our Christmas episodes – but this has always been while filming in the warmer months. So the actors have normally ended up perspiring under excessive winter clothing in the heat!

This year, however, has seen a complete reversal. Our actors have had to brave a real winter, while pretending they are basking in warmer seasons.

We imagine that season 10 will have the same heartbreaking moments you’ve come to expect from the series in the past, but also instances of hope, joy, and history. You’ll see familiar faces and, more than likely, some newcomers, as well.

What do you most want to see on Call the Midwife season 10?

When do you think we could see the series ultimately premiere? Let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! Meanwhile, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







